BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old man died after being stabbed late Saturday evening in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department responded to the 300 block of Kenmore, east of the Southgate Estates Trailer Park, at approximately 10:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible stabbing.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground with life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital by the McLean County Coroner’s Office. His name is pending release by the coroner.

Nearly two hours later, McLean County Sheriff’s responded to a rural area outside of Heyworth where they arrested a 16-year-old without incident. He was taken to the Bloomington Police Department to be questioned and transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Bloomington police said charges for the suspect will be released at a later time.

The police also stated there will be no information released at this time. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact detectives Tyrell Klein at 309-434-2366 or Jordan Downing at 309-434-2587.