PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old man is in the Peoria County Jail after attempting to evade police from finding a ghost gun in his position Friday.

Tajurie A. Bennett, 19, is facing a charge of possessing a machine gun. He has a federal hold in place at the Peoria County Jail, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers found a vehicle of interest in the area of W. Pagewood Drive and N. Randwick Road. Police said the vehicle was connected to an earlier shooting that occurred on W. Gift Avenue between N. Broadway Street and N. Sheridan Road.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at N. Big Hollow Road and W. Creighton Terrace, Bennett, the driver of the vehicle, took off at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after that, police found the vehicle at the intersection of W. War Memorial Drive and W. Charter Oak Road. Bennett tried to flee the scene again, striking several police vehicles in the process. No one was injured.

Officers breached one of the vehicle’s windows and placed Bennett into custody after he refused to exit the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found a loaded ghost gun with a fully automatic switch and an extended magazine.

Bennett was taken to the Peoria Police Department, where he was interviewed and subsequently arrested. He was then taken to the Peoria County Jail on a federal hold.

