EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In East Peoria, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will soon be working on a huge project for the Bob Michel Bridge.

IDOT will be replacing bridge decking and adding a larger path for pedestrian and bicycle use. This will cost a little less than $22.3 million, but will be funded by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

On Tuesday night, the East Peoria City Council had its first reading on how much they are willing to spend on the bridge.

The reading stated the city would spend no more than $25,587 on the bridge in an agreement with IDOT. That money will be utilized to update the traffic signals at the intersection at the foot of the bridge.

Per the agreement, the city will also have to maintain its side of the bridge, for snow, ice, and trash removal.

“As much as we don’t want to accept maintenance of that, it is where we are and it will be a benefit to have a safe and secure place for people to cross that bridge. So looking forward to this project being underway and we’ll certainly do our part,” said Commissioner of East Peoria City Council Daniel Decker.

The agreement will be placed on file for public inspection, and there will be a second reading of this agreement on Sept. 20, at the next council meeting.