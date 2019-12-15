2-4 inches of snow expected in parts of the area, Winter Weather Advisory issued

LINCOLN, Ill. — Snow is expected to return to Central Illinois later Sunday into Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McLean, Tazewell and Fulton Counties from 3 p.m to midnight. The National Weather Service says those areas are expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow.

The rest of the area, including Peoria, Marshall, Woodford, and Stark Counties are expected to see 1-3 inches of snowfall.

The further south in Illinois you go, the more snow is expected to fall. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas around Springfield and Jacksonville and Southern Illinois where 4-7 inches of snow is forecast along with some ice accumulation.