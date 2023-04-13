BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Wesleyan University’s “All In for Wesleyan” had its best year yet with a staggering $2,614,921 raised from 4437 donors.

According to an Illinois Wesleyan University press release, alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends of Illinois Wesleyan University united to beat the records previously set for dollars raised and number of donations made (previously set at $2,539,574 from 3,587 donors in 2021).

The theme for 2023 was “A Decade of Difference”, celebrating 10 years of generosity and Wesleyan pride.

“We knew All In’s 10th birthday would be special, but we could have never predicted these record-breaking numbers. Our All In gifts climb year after year, and this is a direct reflection of the supportive, persistent, and prideful nature of our Titan community,” said Val Hawkins ’09, Director of Annual Giving.

Funds raised through All In provide opportunities for current and future IWU students by supporting student scholarships, research, experiential learning, updated technology, athletic programming, and more.

Since its start in 2013, “All In for Wesleyan” has raised over $13 million.



