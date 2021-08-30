2 arrested after armed carjacking, one suspect remains at large

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people have been arrested after an armed carjacking injured a man Sunday evening at a parking lot near 7 Pine Cone Court.

According to a Bloomington Police press release, the 37-year-old victim was a driver of a ride-share service. The driver was called to the scene at approximately 7:29 p.m., where he met three male teenagers. The teenagers pushed the driver to the ground and shot him.

The driver was transported to the St. Joseph’s Emergency Room for a serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wound to his leg.

Country Club Hills Police Department recovered the vehicle after an attempted traffic stop at approximately 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

Country Club Hills police arrested 18-year-old Kavion J. Anderson and a 17-year-old in relation to the incident. The 17-year-old was charged with criminal trespassing to a vehicle, and Anderson’s charges are still pending.

A third suspect is still at large. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact BPD detective Joshua Swartzentruber at 309-434-2476 or at

JSwartzentruber@cityblm.org.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.