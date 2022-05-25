BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two people after a burglary that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers arrested 20-year-old Austin Waller and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm for a business near N. Main Street and W. Seminary Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed evidence that a burglary had occurred and believed that the burglarers were still inside the business.

Bloomington officers and a Normal Police K-9 located and arrested the two suspects.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.