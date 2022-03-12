KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a suspicious incident involving a gun Friday.

According to a Knox County Press release, as deputies investigated the complaint, a suspect vehicle fled the scene and violated several traffic laws.

Deputies terminated pursuit, but continued to follow at a safe distance until the vehicle drove down a dead-end road in Warren County.

A Knox County deputy exited his vehicle to apprehend the suspect while the suspect vehicle turned around, and the deputy was struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to flee, and was involved in two crashes before being stopped in Monmouth.

29-year-old Alan Stanley of St. Keithsburg Il. was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding not more than 25 mph over, speeding 35 mph over, no valid license, and other traffic-related charges. Stanley also faces pending charges for aggravated battery to a peace officer.

The injured deputy was treated and released.

This investigation led to a search warrant being issued for a residence in Galesburg. During the search, a rifle, ammunition, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia were recovered.

37-year-old Nicholas Becker was arrested for possession of a weapon with a revoked FOID, possession of ammunition without a FOID, and possession of meth paraphernalia.

Stanley and Becker are currently being held at the Knox County Jail.

The Galesburg Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Monmouth Police Department, Macomb Police Department, and the FBI Task Force all assisted in this incident.