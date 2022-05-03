PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested Monday night after being found at the scene of a shooting inside the Lexington Hills Apartments in Peoria.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said 23-year-old Isaiah L. Jackson and 22-year-old Bralyn J. Duncan were hiding inside an apartment with a total of five firearms. Police found them after officers were informed they took the guns into another apartment.

Jackson was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, defacing identification marks of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice, and a Peoria County Warrant.

Duncan was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, defacing identification marks of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

As previously reported, at approximately 9:31 p.m. Peoria police responded to a report of shots fired inside an apartment building at the Lexington Hills Apartments.

When officers arrived, they discovered two separate apartment buildings had been struck by gunfire. Roth said there were no injuries following the shooting.

Both men were taken to the Peoria County Jail. The incident is still under investigation.

Those with any information regarding violent crimes are encourgaed to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.