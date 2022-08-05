PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two suspects were arrested for a robbery and attempted murder incident in Pekin Thursday.

According to a Pekin police press release, police initially responded to a report of a robbery at a residence near the 2300 block of Broadway Road on July 12. Police located an elderly man severely beaten at the scene.

After an investigation with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, police arrested Gage T.C. Burgess and Savanna N. McKinley.

They were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated battery.

Their bonds have both been set at $1 million.