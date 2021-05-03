2 arrested in connection to Saturday morning Peoria shooting near Adams

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people have been arrested after a woman was shot in Peoria over the weekend.

25-year-old Andrew McCrimmon was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and having no FOID card, and 27-year-old Shamir Lindsay was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said a woman was shot in the torso Saturday morning. It happened after 1 a.m. on SW. Adams St. near Chicago St.

Investigators said a large group was in the area when someone fired gunshots.

Police said during the incident, a man was also shot in the hand and brought to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News