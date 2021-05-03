2 arrested in connection to Saturday morning Peoria shooting near Adams

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people have been arrested after a woman was shot in Peoria over the weekend.

25-year-old Andrew McCrimmon was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and having no FOID card, and 27-year-old Shamir Lindsay was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said a woman was shot in the torso Saturday morning. It happened after 1 a.m. on SW. Adams St. near Chicago St.

Investigators said a large group was in the area when someone fired gunshots.

Police said during the incident, a man was also shot in the hand and brought to the hospital.