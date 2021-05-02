2 arrested in connection to Saturday shooting in Peoria’s Southside

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Peoria’s Southside.

Saturday, Peoria Police officers responded to the 2300 block of West Garden Street at approximately 12:06 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers were then flagged down regarding occupants of a vehicle shooting at two individuals. The suspect vehicle was located near Lincoln Avenue and Laramie Street.

A traffic stop was initiated and the two occupants inside were detained. A gun was observed in plain view and was found to be reported stolen.

Carl L. Wells Jr., 22, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, posession of a stolen firearm, aggravated assault (x2), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, and criminal damage to property.

Gerald L. Woods, 20, was arrested for posession of a lookalike substance and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Both men were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

There were no reported injuries during the incident, although a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.

