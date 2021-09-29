2 arrested in connection to shooting at Logan Park Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been arrested after police said they were involved in a shooting that hospitalized two teenagers attending a memorial service Monday.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the two suspects, 20-year-old Jamal J. Porter and 18-year-old Jeremy J. Moore, were fleeing from the scene of a shooting at the area of W. Starr Street and W. Westmoreland Avenue at approximately 6:04 p.m.

When detectives arrived, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to OSF with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Video surveillance captured the suspect vehicle during the shooting.

As the investigation proceeded, detectives saw the suspect vehicle at approximately 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, near Adams and Wayne Street. After a patrol unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the suspects attempted to flee from police.

Police pursued the vehicle through the area of Knoxville and Nebraska and stopped the vehicle in the 2100 block of N. Peoria Street. They then conducted a felony traffic stop and the two suspects were removed and detained from the vehicle.

As they were searching the vehicle, police found a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Porter was identified as the shooter and was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and not having a FOID card. Moore was identified as the driver and was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, not possessing a FOID card, possession of a firearm under the age of 21, and several traffic violations.

Both suspects were taken to the Peoria County Jail, and despite the slew of other charges have not been charged with the shooting at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.