2 arrested in Galesburg for selling selling ice methamphetamine

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Police seized 13 pounds of Crystal ICE Methamphetamine and made five arrests after a joint operation Thursday.

According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s department, the arrests occurred near McClure Street and Monmouth Boulevard in Galesburg.

The joint operation was conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s department, the Galesburg Police Department, Macomb Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, and the FBI Western Illinois TOC West Task Force.

Daniel Villarreal Jr., 60, was arrested for possession of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine, intent to deliver meth, and meth conspiracy. 56-year-old Clyde E Charles Jr. was arrested for possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine, intent to deliver meth, and meth conspiracy.

According to the sheriff’s department, the street value of the seized drugs was worth approximately $104,000.

Three people were arrested for FTA warrants, including 27-year-old Anthony T. Cheeks, 23-year-old Devontre J. Campbell, and 21-year-old Michael R. Hengle.

All the arrested individuals currently reside in the Knox County jail and are awaiting bond.