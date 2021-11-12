2 arrested in Normal for multiple motor vehicle burglaries

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made in relation to a multi-county burglary spree Wednesday.

According to a LeRoy Police Department press release, 23-year-old Jerimiah M. Morrissey and 25-year-old Angel Roden were both arrested.

They were arrested in relation to multiple burglaries that occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28 in the towns of Saybrook, Arrowsmith, Colfax, LeRoy, DeLand, Weldon, Roanoke, Benson, and Washburn.

Police departments in LeRoy and Colfax, and Sheriff departments in McLean, DeWitt, Piatt, and Woodford Counties worked together to share evidence and information during the investigation.

Woodford County Sheriff’s Department obtained the search warrant for a vehicle and residence in Normal and received assistance from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and LeRoy and Colfax police departments in serving the warrant.

Stolen property from each of the jurisdictions was recovered during the search.

Morrissey has been arrested for possession of stolen property, burglary, and possession of ammunition by a felon. Roden was arrested for stolen property, burglary, and possession of ammunition without a FOID.

Morrissey and Roden’s bond hearing was held Friday. Morrissey’s bond was set at $50,000 (10%) and Roden’s bond was set at $25,000 (10%).

Additional charges are anticipated to be filed by prosecutors in Woodford, McLean, DeWitt, and Piatt counties.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have bought tools or hunting equipment from Morrissey or Roden during a yard sale on Shelbourne Dr. in Normal is encouraged to contact LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson (309-962-3310) or McLean County Sheriff’s Dept. Det. Bryan Hanner (309-888-5063).