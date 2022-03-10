PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A man and a woman were arrested in Pekin Thursday after multiple law agencies executed a search warrant.

The warrant was executed at the residence located at 300 South St. in Pekin. Multiple agencies were involved, including Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Group (PMEG) agents, an Illinois State Police SWAT team, the Peoria Heights Police Department, and the Pekin Police Department.

Officers arrested the man for possession of methamphetamine and the woman for multiple in-state warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.