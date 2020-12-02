2 arrested on methamphetamine charges in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill (WMBD) — A Peoria man and a Florida man were arrested together after more than five pounds of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle.

An Illinois State Police officer conducted a traffic stop Tuesday, Dec. 1, on Interstate 55, near Odell.

After a search of the vehicle, the drugs were found in the cargo area.

Angel Rupe, 21, of North Fort Myers, Flo., and Devan Erving, 30, of Peoria, were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.

Both subjects were transported to the Livingston County Jail. Rupe’s bond has been set at $150,000 and Erving’s at $250,000.