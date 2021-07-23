2 Arrests made in Wednesday’s death investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made two arrests in relation to a death investigation of a juvenile that occurred near W. Seibold and S. Idaho Street Wednesday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, police arrested Karon M. Schuch and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Schuch was arrested for four counts of endangering the health or life of a child, and the juvenile was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct, and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.

Schuch has been transported to the Peoria County jail, and the Juvenile has been transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Dotson stated that the firearm involved in this incident has been recovered.