2 Bloomington High students expelled, 2 withdraw after fights in school

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two students have been expelled and two voluntarily have withdrawn following fights two weeks ago at Bloomington High School.

District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said all four students have the opportunity to continue their education at the Regional Alternative SAVE program for students who have been expelled or have committed an expellable offense.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. The fights that occurred last week at BHS put the safety of some of our students and staff in jeopardy. This is something that we take very seriously,” Reilly said in a previous statement to WMBD.