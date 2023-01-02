BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday.

According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.

After a brief chase, Thorton was taken into custody. 22-year-old Tamaris Clay, who was with Thorton at the time, was also taken into custody after officers saw him put a firearm in a nearby vehicle.

Thorton was arrested on a $2 million aggravated discharge of a firearm warrant, resisting police, and a parole violation. Clay was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-888.