PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) and Illinois Central College (ICC) signed a new transfer admission guarantee agreement.

The agreement guarantees ICC students admissions to UIS and allows them to transfer credits to complete an associate’s degree.

This means that students will have two years done once they graduate ICC and transfer to UIS.

President of ICC, Sheila Quirk-Bailey, said this will ensure students will not waste time or money taking extra classes.

“This is our goal. We have universities where we don’t have this agreement yet and we recommend our students to go to universities where they have this guaranteed,” said Quirk-Bailey.

