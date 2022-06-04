MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) has released updated information about a deadly five-vehicle crash near mile marker 151 on the southbound lane of I-55 at approximately 3:54 p.m. Friday.

According to an ISP press release, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was transported from the scene by medical helicopter and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three additional people were also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-55 were closed for an investigation at approximately 3:55 p.m. and were reopened at 12:39 a.m.

This case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.