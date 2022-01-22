2 dead after structure fire in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — Two are dead after a structure fire near E. Wheeler Circle and E. Wheeler Street in Macomb Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Macomb Illinois Police Department, police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:41 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke emanating from the residence and unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with the residents.

After entering the residence, The Macomb fire department located an unresponsive woman and infant and immediately began administering life-saving measures.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was transported to McDonough District Hospital, where she was also pronounced deceased.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Macomb Police Department, who are being assisted by the Illinois State Police-Zone 4 Investigations Division, the Illinois State Police-Crime Scene Investigations, The Illinois State Fire Marshall, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Western Illinois University-Office of Public Safety and resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.