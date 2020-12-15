2 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a large spike in deaths and cases on Monday, the numbers are down from the day before according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Two deaths were reported, in Peoria County: a male in his 60s with comorbidities and a woman in her 90s, a resident of Sharon Elms.

Peoria County reported 11,440 cases total, an increase of 132 cases.

Tazewell County reported 115 new cases for a total of 8,742.

Woodford County reported 19 new cases for a total of 2,366.

Collectively there are 22,548 reported cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 318 deaths.