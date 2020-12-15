2 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a large spike in deaths and cases on Monday, the numbers are down from the day before according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Two deaths were reported, in Peoria County: a male in his 60s with comorbidities and a woman in her 90s, a resident of Sharon Elms.

Peoria County reported 11,440 cases total, an increase of 132 cases.

Tazewell County reported 115 new cases for a total of 8,742.

Woodford County reported 19 new cases for a total of 2,366.

Collectively there are 22,548 reported cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 318 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News