2 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a large spike in deaths and cases on Monday, the numbers are down from the day before according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.
Two deaths were reported, in Peoria County: a male in his 60s with comorbidities and a woman in her 90s, a resident of Sharon Elms.
Peoria County reported 11,440 cases total, an increase of 132 cases.
Tazewell County reported 115 new cases for a total of 8,742.
Woodford County reported 19 new cases for a total of 2,366.
Collectively there are 22,548 reported cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 318 deaths.
