2 displaced after garage fire causes $170k in damages to North Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two North Peoria residents were displaced after a Saturday morning garage fire, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Scott Strum said the call came in at 9:12 a.m. Twenty-one Peoria firefighters arrived on the scene to find the garage of the home, located in the 200 block of W. Vail Ct., fully engulfed in flames. Strum said it took about 15 minutes to knock down the flames.

Two adults were inside the home with their dog when they smelled smoke and called 911. Battalion chief Strum said they were able to escape on their own and there were no injuries. However, the adults are now displaced.

Damage from the fire extended from the garage, which had a car inside, to the roof of the house. The neighboring home also sustained damage to the siding, but Strum said they contained the damage to the exterior of the home.

Battalion Chief Strum estimated there are about $170,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.