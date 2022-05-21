PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a fire in a three-story apartment complex near Brandywine and War Memorial Drives Saturday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, the report of an appliance fire came in at 4:04 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, Firefighters reported heavy smoke in the apartment complex.

Firefighters located the fire in a second-floor apartment and quickly extinguished it. The fire originated on a kitchen stove. Heavy damage was reported to the kitchen area and smoke and soot damage throughout the apartment.

The two occupants of the apartment had been evacuated before the fire department’s arrival. The two occupants of the damaged apartment have been displaced.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and reported approximately $25,000 worth of damages.

No injuries have been reported at this time.