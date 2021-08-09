2 finalists narrowed down for Bloomington Police Chief

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There are two finalists left in the selection process for the new Bloomington Police Department Chief of Police after a months-long search.

Those two finalists are Col. Jamal Simington, the deputy director for the Illinois State Police, and Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow.

Simington graduated from Kankakee Community College, Governors State University, and the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School of Staff and Command. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

In 1991, he joined the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and served as a corrections officer, telecommunicator, and deputy sheriff. During his 10-year tenure with the Region II Crowd Control team, he led investigations while stopping criminal activities.

Later assignments included the Ops Commander in District 21, the District Commander in District 10, and the Region III Commander for the State Police overseeing 2 investigative zones and 6 patrol operations in Central Illinois. In March 2021, Simington was appointed as Deputy Director for the Academy and Training Division.

Kenny started working at the Springfield Police Department in 1995 and was named Springfield’s chief of police in 2013.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, Springfield, and an associate’s degree from Lewis and Clark Community College. Winslow is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Executive Management Program and School of Police Staff and Command, Southern Police Institute’s Chief Executive Leadership Course among other executive and management courses. Additionally, he has completed the Police Executive Research Forum’s (PERF) Senior Management Institute. The NAACP awarded him the President’s Award for Minority Recruitment and Community Engagement in 2018. His latest honor was named the 2021 Chief of the Year by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP).

“It’s been a careful and detailed process to get to this point,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “Both these candidates are skilled and possess the ability to bring an already great department to an even higher level.”

The public will have the chance to meet and greet the candidates on Monday, Aug. 16, from 4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Room 400, in Bloomington.