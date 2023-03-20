UPDATE (11:21 a.m.) More information has been released related to the death of two Prairie Central High School students in Colorado Sunday.

According to a Summit County Sheriff’s office press release, the incident happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. at Copper Mountain Ski Resort.

A 17 and 18-year-old who were on spring break rode tandem down the half-pipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half-pipe. The two individuals came down hard on the hard ice below, causing blunt-force trauma.

Despite immediate medical attention, they were reported dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

This incident remains under investigation.

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois high school has announced the deaths of two students Monday.

According to a Prairie Central Community Unit School District Number 8 press release, two Prairie Central High School students have died in a ski-related accident.

The names of the students will not be released at this time.

“This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities. Students may have a

difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child,” Superintendent Paula Crane stated.

The Baptist Church in Fairbury is offering counseling, prayer, and a place for students to gather throughout the day Monday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.