2 injured after early morning shooting in Peoria

PEORIA Ill.- 2 people are recovering after being shot early Friday morning.

Peoria Police confirm that a Shot Spotter alert came in at 3:19 a.m. Friday morning of 3 rounds. At the same time, police received a report of a large fight happening at a club located in the 2200 block of S.W. Washington St.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was then found in the parking lot of a local hospital. The driver was transporting a male with a gunshot wound. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Peoria Police were advised there was an additional female victim with a gunshot wound. The female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if these victims are related to the fight reported at the night club on S.W. Washington St.

No suspect information is available at this time and the incident is still under investigation.