2 injured after Woodford County crash Friday

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police have released preliminary information on a crash that injured two on Interstate 74 near milepost 116 Friday.

According to the press release, two trucks crashed into each other after one stalled while traveling eastbound on Interstate 74.

Both Drivers, 23-year-old Bryan J. Anderson of Normal and 31-year-old Joseph J. Coffey of East Peoria, were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 11:53 a.m., and closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 74 until 5:30 p.m.