PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning house fire in Peoria.

Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said crews responded to 1513 N. Bigelow Street at approximately 1:40 a.m.

As crews arrived on the scene, they reported a two-story home with fire consuming the entire front of the home which extended into the structure. Additional crews were called to the scene for assistance.

Two residents were able to escape the home prior to crews arriving. The two injured were transported to OSF as one had minor injuries and the other had serious injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants with housing accommodations as the home was reported a total loss.

Hascall said crews remained on the scene for about two hours extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and damage to the home is estimated at $135,000.