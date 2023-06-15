PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that injured two near University Street and Kingsway Drive Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 5:53 p.m. on a report that a man had been shot.

On the scene, they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds and transported them to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information is currently available.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.