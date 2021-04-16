2 injured in shooting near Northwestern Mutual building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a shooting near the Northwest Mutual building on Jefferson Ave. and Fayette St. Friday, April 16.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, the shooting happened around 10:02 p.m. Police closed Fayette St. between Madison and Monroe due to the incident.

Two people were sent to the hospital, one via ambulance and one in a private vehicle. The condition of the individuals is currently unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department.

This Story will be updated when more information is available.