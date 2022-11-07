PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria.

According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.

When police arrive, they located two male juveniles who had been shot on W. Hanssler Place. One of the male juveniles who was injured is in critical condition, while the other male juvenile’s injuries are not considered to be critical.

There is no suspect information at this time.

