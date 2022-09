LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were killed in an explosion at a residence located at 3162 East 3rd Road in north rural LaSalle, according to Sheriff Adam Diss.

The incident is under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF.

Names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Continue following centrailillinoisproud.com for updates.