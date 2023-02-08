PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois.

The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.

The two local stores closing are:

Bed Bath & Beyond at 4800 North University Street in Peoria

Bed Bath & Beyond at 1700 East College Avenue in Normal

The current full list of closures is available here.

Bed Bath & Beyond has closed more than 400 stores so far and they are in default on their loans.