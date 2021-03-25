2 local health centers to receive American Rescue Plan funding

by: Quenice Williams

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — Two local health centers are among a group of 45 centers in Illinois getting $269,917,750 in American Rescue Plan funding, thanks to the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

The funding aims to support and expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatments. It will help increase access to vaccinations in severely affected populations, according to a press release.

Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington will be awarded $1,080,625 and Heartland Community Health Clinic in Peoria will be awarded $3,700,750.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said IDHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. 

