2 men indicted for catalytic converter thefts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were indicted in Peoria County for catalytic converter thefts Tuesday.

According to grand jury reports, Christian J. Wangner and Eric J. Reagan were both indicted for charges related to the thefts.

Wangner was indicted for seven counts of theft, and Reagan was indicted for three counts of theft, and three counts of criminal damage to property.

Catalytic converters are often targeted by thieves due to being made of precious metals, including platinum.

Reagan’s arraignment date is Aug. 11, and Wangner’s arraignment date is Sep. 2.