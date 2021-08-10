2 men indicted for catalytic converter thefts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1435974249974.jpg

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were indicted in Peoria County for catalytic converter thefts Tuesday.

According to grand jury reports, Christian J. Wangner and Eric J. Reagan were both indicted for charges related to the thefts.

Wangner was indicted for seven counts of theft, and Reagan was indicted for three counts of theft, and three counts of criminal damage to property.

Catalytic converters are often targeted by thieves due to being made of precious metals, including platinum.

Reagan’s arraignment date is Aug. 11, and Wangner’s arraignment date is Sep. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News