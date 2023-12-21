PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were hospitalized for minor injuries earlier this week after a knife fight in Central Peoria.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department on Wednesday, officers were called to a house in the 1000 block of West MacQueen Avenue on a report of a person who had been stabbed. The call came in shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found one man atop the other, holding a pocket knife to his head. That person, a 70-year-old man, was tased and taken into custody.

Both were treated at an area hospital for injuries. The victim, 47, told police that he and the older person had been over at a friend’s house and wound up at the house on Macqueen.

A verbal argument ensued over a question about “corned beef and cabbage” and that turned violent. The victim was stabbed once, he told police but left the hospital before he was discharged.

The alleged assailant declined to talk to police. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had been charged with any crimes following the incident.