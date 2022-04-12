PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tuesday, Congressman Darin LaHood and UnityPoint Health announced a $2 million grant for a Central Illinois mental health facility.

The funding will support the creation of a child and adolescent behavioral health center, under the Young Minds Project initiative, at the former Heddington Oaks nursing home in West Peoria.

LaHood said the grant was secured through federal Community Project Funding.

Leaders with UnityPoint Health said the state-of-the-art mental health facility will have hospital beds for children and teens. It will also feature outpatient services and spaces for community partners that serve child mental health needs.

“The need in our community for behavioral health services and mental health services, it’s a long time coming in this community. It’s been talked about for roughly 20-25 years, to see it come together under the umbrella of UnityPoint is really remarkable,” LaHood said.

Mary Sparks Thompson, president of UnityPlace, said the project is currently in the design phase.

“We envision a one-stop-shop, so to speak, for children and families’ behavioral and substance use disorder needs, which is extremely unique, so our families can return to the same place with familiar faces and a familiar setting,” Thompson said.

The mental health facility is expected to open in 2023.