Autopsy: 2-month-old infant dead from severe blunt force head trauma, man arrested in connection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Conner Yeo, a 2-month-old infant, died on Nov. 23 at 11:57 p.m. at OSF after aggressive treatment for several days.

On Nov. 12 at 8:45 a.m., the Peoria Fire Department, AMT, and Peoria Police Department were called to the block of North Cypress Drive and West Timberlane Drive for an infant not breathing.

Conner was successfully resuscitated and treated for several days at OSF, however, was unable to recover from his injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday night.

An autopsy Wednesday morning demonstrated he suffered severe blunt force head trauma.

This case is under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and is being investigated as a homicide.

As previously reported, Zachary Yeo, 23, of Peoria has been charged with aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery, Peoria Police Department Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed.

Roth also confirmed Zachary is connected to the infant’s death, but did not specify how.

This story will be updated when more information is available.