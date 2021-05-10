2 more arrested in connection to stolen vehicle crash in Woodford County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two more people have been arrested in connection to a Woodford County case in which two teenagers crashed a stolen vehicle into a deputy’s squad car.

Woodford County Sheriff’s County Matthew Smith said 20-year-old Julius I. Davis was arrested for obstructing justice and having possession of a controlled substance. 23-year-old Demetrious E. Davis was also arrested for obstructing justice.

Smith said both men were booked into the Woodford County jail. At this time, they are awaiting their first court appearance later Monday.

On Saturday, at approximately 11:41 p.m. a Woodford County deputy identified a stolen vehicle in the area. He attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

The deputy then followed the vehicle down a dead-end roadway with emergency lights on. The suspect vehicle turned around in the cul-de-sac then crashed into the squad car, disabling both vehicles.

One female juvenile passenger, 14, was taken into custody at the crash site. One other person, a 14-year-old male who is also the suspected driver, ran from the scene but was taken into custody a short distance away.

Both were booked into the Woodford County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.