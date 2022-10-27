PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced that they had arrested more Juveniles for an Oct. 24 vehicular hijacking.

According to a Peoria police press release, a 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking and motor vehicle theft conspiracy, and a 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking.

On Wednesday, police located the two suspects and took them into custody, and transported them to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The hijacking occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday when a group assaulted a woman and stole her car at the UnityPoint parking deck. The victim suffered lacerations to her hands and face.

Police located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, which led to a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into a light pole. The six suspects in the vehicle fled on foot.

Three of the suspects were previously taken into custody and transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.