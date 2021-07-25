2 Peoria firefighters injured while battling arson fire Sunday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After battling an early morning arson fire in Peoria, two firefighters were treated for injuries.

Just after midnight on Sunday, crews responded to the 800 block of West Richmond for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire coming from the two-story home.

Crews entered the house multiple ways but evacuated multiple times due to the heavy heat and smoke.

A ladder truck was set up and streams were used to knock down the fire, eventually putting it out. An investigator on the scene determined the cause to be arson.

No civilians were injured, but two firefighters were transported for treatment.

Damage is estimated to cost $55,000.