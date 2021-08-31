2 Peoria murder suspects indicted

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two suspected murderers in Peoria have been indicted on their charges.

Micha Roy Gordon was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Court records indicate he struck Rolando Westbrook with a knife in the 700 Block of NE Jefferson Avenue, causing his death.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

An 18-year-old was indicted on three charges related to the death of 23-year-old Treek Booker-Lawson in Nov. 2020.

According to court documents, Tashon A. Stewart was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

Peoria police identified Stewart as a suspect and took him into custody Wednesday.

The incident occurred near West Corrington Avenue and Ellis Street at 7:06 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2020. Police located Lawson in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a Peoria Police press release, Stewart was a juvenile at the time of the shooting.

Judge Katherine S Gorman and states Attorney Brian Fitzsimons has been assigned to this case.

Stewart will return to court for his arraignment on Sep. 2.

