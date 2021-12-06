2-story Peoria house set to be demolished after Monday morning fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-story house is set to be demolished after an early morning fire devastated the building Monday.

Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said the fire happened at approximately 7:07 a.m. at the house located at 1506 N. Broadway St. Fire crews saw a large amount of fire coming from the front and side of both stories of the building when they arrived.

Firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from the interior, but high winds kept feeding the fire, so they were pulled back outside for safety. Crews used six hose lines on the building’s exterior to control the fire.

Shortly afterward, crews were able to re-enter the building, extinguish the fire, and complete their search for potential victims.

Kuhlman said both tenants escaped the fire before fire crews arrived. Those crews stayed on scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots and perform overhaul.

Although a Peoria Fire Department Fire Investigator was called in, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kuhlman said the structure was a total loss. He said the estimated total damage to the property sits at $200,000.

Peoria code enforcement determined the building would be demolished later Monday.