2 teens arrested, 1 at large after carjacking in Peoria Tuesday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested and one is still at large in connection to a carjacking in Peoria Tuesday night.

The night of the crime, police responded to the 1400 block of Hanssler Court regarding an armed robbery.

A woman entered her home, but before the door closed a man grabbed the door and followed her inside. The man pointed a gun at her and another person inside the home.

The suspect demanded keys to her vehicle, then ran out of the house. He was joined by a second suspect who was holding the door open for the armed suspect to run out of.

The armed man took off in the victim’s vehicle, and the second suspect left in a waiting vehicle. Patrol officers found the stolen vehicle Tuesday night and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

Due to rainy conditions and the high rate of speed at which the suspect was driving, the pursuit was terminated by police.

During the course of the investigation, police narrowed down three suspects: a 16-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male.

On Thursday, the 16-year-old male was located in the 1600 block of North Linn and subsequently arrested for criminal trespass to a vehicle. He was then transported to the juvenile detention center.

Friday, the 18-year-old man was taken into custody in the 700 block of Northeast Adams. Brandon McGrew was then arrested for home invasion, armed robbery, and motor vehicle theft.

The 17-year-old remains at large.



Anyone with information regarding this incident, including residential/business camera coverage

that may be important to the investigation, is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Allen at (309)

494-8367 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (309) 673-9000.