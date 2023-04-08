PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two teenagers during a traffic stop overnight, one of whom illegally had a loaded handgun in his possession.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the driver, 19-year-old Alonte L. Butler, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The other suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and no FOID.

Officers made the traffic stop just before 2:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of E. McClure and N. Peoria Avenues. There, they determined probable cause to search the vehicle, where they found a loaded handgun inside.

The juvenile was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Those with any information on violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.