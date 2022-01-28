2 vehicles catch fire at Unity Point Methodist parking deck

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A pair of vehicles on fire at the parking deck at Unity Point Methodist kept fire crews busy Friday afternoon, Peoria Battalion Chief Michael Hughes confirmed.

At approximately 2:24 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the Unity Point Methodist parking garage, located at 221 NE Glen Oak Ave. Fire crews arrived and found heavy black smoke coming from the third deck.

Crews quickly reached the third level, where they discovered two vehicles completely engulfed in flames. From there, crews on the third level hoisted fire hoses up to them using a rope bag deployed by crews on the ground floor.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in both vehicles quickly. In addition to putting out hot spots, crews made sure all smoke was ventilated from the parking deck.

The owners were not in their vehicles and were found safely in the parking deck.

Methodist security was on the scene with maintenance, and structural engineers were being called to investigate the stability of the parking deck.

No injuries have been reported.