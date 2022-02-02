2-year-old latest homicide victim in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria toddler has died following traumatic injuries, according to County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Peoria Police, Peoria Fire, and AMT professionals responded to the 1000 block of N.E. Perry Ave. Tuesday for a report of a two-year-old girl not breathing.

Upon arrival, the child, Emorri Green, was found inside the home and unresponsive, not breathing, and with no pulse.

She was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 12:12 p.m.

The autopsy revealed she suffered, “multiple traumatic blunt force injuries by another.”

The homicide is now under investigation by the Peoria Police Department. No suspect information has been released.